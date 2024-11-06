News & Insights

Parvis Invest Expands Portfolio with New Partnerships

November 06, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Parvis Invest Inc (TSE:PVIS) has released an update.

Parvis Invest Inc. has expanded its portfolio by partnering with three new issuer clients: Foundation Capital, Azure Properties Group, and Epiphany Legacy. This move enhances Parvis’s offering of diverse real estate investment options, making real estate investing more accessible to Canadian investors. The partnerships are part of Parvis’s strategy to broaden its geographic reach and investment types, supported by its technology-driven platform.

