Party Time: One Broker Just Made Major Increases To Their Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Earnings Forecast

Celebrations may be in order for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analyst modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Lazydays Holdings too, with the stock up 14% to US$23.51 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Lazydays Holdings' solo analyst is for revenues of US$991m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 21% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 125% to US$3.50. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$850m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.94 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analyst substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqCM:LAZY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analyst is definitely expecting Lazydays Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.4% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lazydays Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Lazydays Holdings' future.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Lazydays Holdings Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

