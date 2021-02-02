Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Earnings Forecasts

Shareholders in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.0% over the past week, closing at US$12.81. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering Sharps Compliance are now predicting revenues of US$74m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 256% to US$0.34. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$63m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.15 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$14.60 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Sharps Compliance, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Sharps Compliance's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 39% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Sharps Compliance is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Sharps Compliance.

