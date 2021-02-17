Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Earnings Forecasts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the seven analysts covering Myovant Sciences are now predicting revenues of US$289m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$1.66. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$161m and US$2.19 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NYSE:MYOV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 17th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$35.86, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Myovant Sciences, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Myovant Sciences is moving incrementally towards profitability. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Myovant Sciences could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Myovant Sciences going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

