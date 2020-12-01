Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earnings Forecasts

Shareholders in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Moderna too, with the stock up 51% to US$153 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Moderna from its 16 analysts is for revenues of US$6.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$4.52 per share next year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.92 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:MRNA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$114 per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Moderna analyst has a price target of US$166 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Moderna's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Moderna is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow many times over. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 22% annual decline over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 21% next year. Not only are Moderna's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Moderna.

