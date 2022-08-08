Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earnings Forecasts

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. DURECT has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 22% to US$0.60 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from DURECT's three analysts is for revenues of US$21m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a major 58% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 11% from last year to US$0.15. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$15m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqCM:DRRX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 5.9% to US$5.33, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on DURECT's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DURECT at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await DURECT shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that DURECT's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 149% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.5% per year. So it looks like DURECT is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting DURECT is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The declining price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious upgrade to this year's expectations, it might be time to take another look at DURECT.

Better yet, DURECT is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

