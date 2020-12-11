Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earnings Forecasts

Shareholders in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on CureVac too, with the stock up 26% to US$129 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering CureVac are now predicting revenues of €1.5b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of €4.68 per share next year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €890m and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.20 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €59.51, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on CureVac, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €106 and the most bearish at €47.40 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CureVac's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that CureVac's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 205% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect CureVac to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at CureVac.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CureVac analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

