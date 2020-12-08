Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Earnings Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that AdaptHealth will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 5.5% over the past week, closing at US$37.42. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, AdaptHealth's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.1b in 2021. This would be a huge 150% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.4b of revenue in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around AdaptHealth, given the very substantial lift in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqCM:AHCO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2020

The consensus price target rose 21% to US$42.21, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about AdaptHealth's prospects following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AdaptHealth at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$36.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AdaptHealth shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that AdaptHealth's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 150% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 44% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect AdaptHealth to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at AdaptHealth.

Analysts are definitely bullish on AdaptHealth, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.