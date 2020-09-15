Party next door? Call the police, says UK interior minister

British interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police if neighbours had a party because it was right to report people who might be spreading COVID-19 by disregarding new restrictions on gatherings of more than six people.

"If I saw something that I thought was inappropriate, then quite frankly I would effectively call the police," she told Sky News.

"It's not about dobbing in neighbours, I think it's all about us taking personal responsibility. If there was a big party taking place, it would be right to call the police."

