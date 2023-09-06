News & Insights

US Markets
PRTYQ

Party City set to exit bankruptcy with $1 billion debt reduction

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

September 06, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

By Dietrich Knauth

Sept 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved Party City Holdco's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, which will cancel about $1 billion in company debt and turn all of its equity value over to the retailer's lenders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved the deal at a court hearing in Houston, while acknowledging the poor outcome for individual shareholders whose shares will be wiped out. Party City simply could not repay all of its $1.4 billion in pre-bankruptcy debt and have money left over for shareholders, according to the judge.

"The math is what the math is," Jones told a shareholder who spoke up at the hearing. "It's one of those things where there simply is not an alternative."

Party City is estimated to be worth between $450 million and $750 million, the company's financial adviser Moelis & Co said in an Aug. 31 court filing.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRTYQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.