Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Party City Holdco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$227m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$666m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Party City Holdco has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

NYSE:PRTY Return on Capital Employed November 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Party City Holdco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Party City Holdco here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 26% in that same period. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. You could assume that if this continues, the business will be smaller in a few year time, so probably not a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

It's a shame to see that Party City Holdco is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 60% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Party City Holdco you'll probably want to know about.

