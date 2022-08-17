Party City Holdco Inc.'s (NYSE:PRTY) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 57%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 57% share price jump in the last month. But the last month did very little to improve the 68% share price decline over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may still consider Party City Holdco as a highly attractive investment with its 2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, Party City Holdco's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:PRTY Price Based on Past Earnings August 17th 2022 We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Party City Holdco's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Party City Holdco would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 30%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 17% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.9% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that Party City Holdco's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Party City Holdco's P/E?

Shares in Party City Holdco are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Party City Holdco revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Party City Holdco is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

