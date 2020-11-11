Party City Holdco Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 45% over the past week following Party City Holdco Inc.'s (NYSE:PRTY) latest quarterly results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 9.1% to hit US$534m. Party City Holdco also reported a statutory profit of US$2.24, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:PRTY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Party City Holdco are now predicting revenues of US$2.08b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Party City Holdco is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.10 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$2.75, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Party City Holdco, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$1.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Party City Holdco is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 7.8%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.0% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.5% next year. Although Party City Holdco's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Party City Holdco's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Party City Holdco going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Party City Holdco is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.