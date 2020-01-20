Party City Holdco Enters Overbought Territory: Is A Drop Coming?

Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company. That is because PRTY is now in overbought territory with an RSI value of 85.68.

What is RSI?

RSI stands for ‘Relative Strength Index’ and it is a popular indicator used by technically focused investors. It compares the average of gains in days that closed up to the average of losses in days that closed down; readings above 70 suggest an asset is overbought, while an RSI below 30 suggests undervalued conditions are present.

Other Factors

Yet PRTY’s high RSI value isn’t the only reason for investors to be concerned, as there has been some decidedly negative earnings estimate revisions Party City Holdco’s stock as of late. This is especially true when investors dive into some of these revisions in order to get a better picture of PRTY’s prospects for the near term.

Over the past one month, investors have witnessed 1 earnings estimate revision lower compared to none higher for the current year. The consensus estimate for PRTY’s has also been on a downward trend over the same time period too, as the estimates have fallen 19.2% over the last two months.

If this wasn’t enough, Party City Holdco also has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) which puts it into unfortunate company among its peers. So, given all of these factors, investors may want to consider exiting this stock now before it falls back to Earth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.