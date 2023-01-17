Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Adds details, background

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, casting doubts on the retailer's future, as it grapples with dampening sales due to inflation and higher operating costs.

The Rockaway, New Jersey-based party supplies retailer reported $1 billion to $10 billion of both estimated assets and liabilities,and said it had obtained $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support its operations.

Party City subsidiaries outside of the U.S., its Party City franchise stores, and its Anagram business were not part of the bankruptcy proceedings, the company said.

It expected restructuring to be completed in the second quarter of this year and said its stores would remain open while the company navigates through the bankruptcy process.

The company also battled higher freight, labor and raw materials costs as it pulled forward shipping timelines to ensure enough products on its shelves.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.