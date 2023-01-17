US Markets
Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

January 17, 2023 — 10:40 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik and Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, casting doubts on the retailer's future, as it grapples with dampening sales due to inflation and higher operating costs.

The Rockaway, New Jersey-based company said it had obtained $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

