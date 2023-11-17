Parts of river Rhine in south Germany closed to shipping

Adds river still closed, expected to stay closed over the weekend

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Parts of the river Rhine in south Germany remain closed to shipping on Friday afternoon after a rise in water levels following heavy rain this week, German authorities said.

Rhine river shipping has been stopped around Maxau in south Germany since Wednesday night, the WSA inland waterways navigation agency said.

High water means vessels do not have enough space to sail under bridges and the blockage prevents vessels sailing to Switzerland.

Continued rain means an expected fall in water levels did not take place on Friday and a precise forecast for reopening is not possible, an authority spokesperson said.

The river is not expected to reopen over the weekend, said the water level forecasting service of the Rheinland-Pfalz state government in south Germany.

Central and northern sections of the river were still open to shipping.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal, grains, animal feed and oil products such as heating oil.

The Rhine has repeatedly suffered from low water levels because of unusually dry summers in recent years.

