PARTS iD, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:ID) Has Found A Path To Profitability

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ID) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. PARTS iD, Inc., a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The US$255m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$13m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is PARTS iD's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering PARTS iD, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$8.5m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 43% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

AMEX:ID Earnings Per Share Growth April 21st 2021

Underlying developments driving PARTS iD's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. PARTS iD currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on PARTS iD, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at PARTS iD's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is PARTS iD worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PARTS iD is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PARTS iD’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.