Partners Value Investments Restructures Internal Capital Holdings

November 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Partners Value Investments LP Partnership Units (TSE:PVF.UN) has released an update.

Partners Value Investments L.P. has completed a reorganization of its internal capital structure, changing how it holds interests in its subsidiary companies. This strategic move involves redesignating voting shares and creating new trust entities, ultimately allowing the Partnership to retain full economic interest while relinquishing direct control over its subsidiaries. Despite these changes, the reorganization does not affect the publicly-traded units of the Partnership, and both entities will continue to be recognized as mutual fund corporations under current tax laws.

