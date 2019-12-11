Partners in exclusive talks to buy packaging maker Schur Flexibles - sources

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swiss buyout firm Partners Group PGHN.S has entered exclusive talks to buy Austrian packaging maker Schur Flexibles from fellow private equity investor Lindsay Goldberg Vogel, people close to the matter said.

Partners is expected to sign a deal early next year, which is expected to value the maker of packaging for food, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, cosmetic and hygiene items at 650-750 million euros ($716-$827 million), they said.

The packaging industry has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years, with private equity groups being drawn to the stable cash flows of firms that tend to grow in line with gross domestic product and have so far seen limited impact from the debate about plastic pollution in the world's oceans.

Partners and Lindsay declined to comment.

Schur has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 100 million euros. International listed peers such as Berry BERY.N, Amcor AMCR.N, Sealed Air SEE.N and Aluflexpack AFPD.S trade at 7.8-10.8 their expected core earnings.

The company with 22 production sites throughout Europe has annual sales of 520 million euros and employs about 1,900 staff.

Lindsay bought Schur in 2016 and has since strengthened the group through the acquisitions of Dutch peers Zwart and TSO, of France based UNI Packaging as well as of two packaging firms from the Clondalkin Group.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Escritt)

