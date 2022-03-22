Partners Group reports 85% rise in 2021 profit

Writes up with details from statement, background

March 22 (Reuters) - Partners Group PGHN.S on Tuesday reported an 82% rise in annual profit for 2021 and proposed an increased dividend of 33.0 Swiss francs per share as the Swiss-based investment firm benefits from a private equity boom.

Profit rose to 1.464 billion Swiss francs ($495.30 million), in line with an 86% revenue increase as the firm exited a number of investments and generated more money from strong market performance and demand.

Partners Group in January reported a 17% rise in managed assets for 2021 and said it expected to raise $22 billion to $26 billion this year thanks to sustained client demand, strong underlying portfolio performance, and a robust pipeline of investment opportunities.

It reconfirmed that guidance on Tuesday.

Chairman Steffen Meister said the group remained confident in the long-term outlook for private markets, believing the industry would grow to $30 trillion assets under management in the next decade

"Private markets are, in our view, becoming the new 'traditional' asset class, offering tremendous investment opportunities for firms like ours," Meister said, noting the market however would see increased competition and growing regulatory scrutiny.

Chief Executive David Layton said 2022 had gotten off to a good start, following "the successful path of the previous year" but cautioned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions, could lead to a period of market volatility and instability.

The Baar, Switzerland-based group said it held insignificant investment exposure to Russia and Ukraine, representing less than 0.2% of its assets under management.

($1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs)

