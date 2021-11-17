Partners Group buys ventilation firm DiversiTech for $2.2 bln valuation

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Partners Group PGHN.S said it was acquiring U.S. heating, ventilation and air conditioning parts maker DiversiTech from private equity group Permira in a transaction that values Diversitech at $2.2 billion.

The Swiss private markets firm said Permira and management would remain minority investors in Diversitech, a company with 1,250 employees and more than 6,000 customers, as part of the deal.

It is Partners Group's second acquisition in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector this year.

