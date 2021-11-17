Partners Group buys ventilation firm DiversiTech for $2.2 bln valuation

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Partners Group said it was acquiring U.S. heating, ventilation and air conditioning parts maker DiversiTech from private equity group Permira in a transaction that values Diversitech at $2.2 billion.

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Partners Group PGHN.S said it was acquiring U.S. heating, ventilation and air conditioning parts maker DiversiTech from private equity group Permira in a transaction that values Diversitech at $2.2 billion.

The Swiss private markets firm said Permira and management would remain minority investors in Diversitech, a company with 1,250 employees and more than 6,000 customers, as part of the deal.

It is Partners Group's second acquisition in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector this year.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More