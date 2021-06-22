Partners Bancorp (PTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

Partners Bancorp (PTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PTRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.63, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTRS was $7.63, representing a -8.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.38 and a 53.52% increase over the 52 week low of $4.97.

PTRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24.

