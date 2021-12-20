Partners Bancorp (PTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Partners Bancorp (PTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PTRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.7, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTRS was $9.7, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.95 and a 55.2% increase over the 52 week low of $6.25.

PTRS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ptrs Dividend History page.

