Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.0m in the last 12 months

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Partners Bancorp

The Independent Director Michael Clarke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$321k worth of shares at a price of US$7.38 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$8.64), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Partners Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:PTRS Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Does Partners Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Partners Bancorp insiders own about US$69m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Partners Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Partners Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Partners Bancorp insiders think the business has merit. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Partners Bancorp is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

