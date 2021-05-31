Partner Robert DeVeer Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Some Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Partner, Robert DeVeer, recently sold a substantial US$6.2m worth of stock at a price of US$54.62 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 53%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Ares Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Robert DeVeer is the biggest insider sale of Ares Management shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$55.18. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 53% of Robert DeVeer's holding.

Insiders in Ares Management didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARES Insider Trading Volume May 31st 2021

Does Ares Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ares Management insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ares Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Ares Management makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Ares Management (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

