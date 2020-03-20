Partner of Russia's Nornickel withdraws from palladium JV talks

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) GMKN.MM said on Friday that Russian Platinum, its partner in an Arctic palladium project, had withdrawn from talks on creating the joint venture.

The decision was made because aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK, one of Nornickel's shareholders, did not issue required corporate approvals for Nornickel to participate in the proposed venture, Nornickel said in a statement.

