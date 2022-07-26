Partner Communications' (NASDAQ:PTNR) investors will be pleased with their favorable 93% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) share price is up 93% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 28% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Partner Communications achieved compound earnings per share growth of 38% per year. The average annual share price increase of 25% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:PTNR Earnings Per Share Growth July 26th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Partner Communications has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Partner Communications has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 85% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 10%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Partner Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Partner Communications (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

