Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Partner Communications' (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock is up by a considerable 75% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Partner Communications' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Partner Communications is:

2.4% = ₪43m ÷ ₪1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Partner Communications' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Partner Communications' ROE is much good in and of itself. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 3.0%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 28% seen by Partner Communications over the last five years is not surprising.

That being said, we compared Partner Communications' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 19% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:PTNR Past Earnings Growth February 1st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Partner Communications''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Partner Communications Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Because Partner Communications doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Partner Communications. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Partner Communications.

