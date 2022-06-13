Partner Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PTNR

In trading on Monday, shares of Partner Communications Co., Ltd. (Symbol: PTNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.75, changing hands as low as $6.68 per share. Partner Communications Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTNR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.92 per share, with $9.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.75.

