Parting is such suite sorrow

Bringing home the bacon.

Before taking their talent to UBS Wealth Management, a five person Connecticut team was grinding, managing $700 million in Greenwich, according to a recent announcement, reported advisorhub.com. The team had been at Merrill Lynch.

Also bidding Merrill adieu was John Foley, who managed $340 million in client assets. He landed at RBC Wealth Management, the announcement indicated.

In terms of recruitment, it seems Merrill’s been a favorite target of UBS. That includes a group of 18 in Columbia, South Carolia. A total of $2.6 million was managed by the team.

In other industry activity, LPL Financial scored a group of finance advisors with $260 million in client assets, according to investmentnews.com. Specializing in retirement programs for schools, universities and hospitals, known as 403(b) plans, the group had previously been at Valic Financial Advisors Inc.

“We specialize in financial education and breaking down complex financial situations to a place where clients can better understand and be more comfortable with their decisions,” said financial advisor Angelo Burns in a statement. He’d been at Valic since 2011.

