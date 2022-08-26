Partial sale of Fresenius' Helios could be halted - WirtschaftsWoche

Adds Fresenius reaction, background

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The sale of part of Fresenius' FREG.DE hospital subsidiary Helios could be halted, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing people close to the negotiations.

It is expected that the planned divestment will be blocked as incoming Chief Executive Michael Sen, who takes the helm from Stephan Sturm on Oct. 1, will want to assess the situation himself first, the magazine said.

Fresenius, whose businesses include the Helios hospital chain, drugmaker Kabi, medical services firm Vamed and dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE, was not immediately available for comment.

The group announced last month that long-serving Sturm would quit, to be replaced by the head of its drugs unit, after the diversified group's earnings were hit following the COVID pandemic and a surge in costs.

Sturm had said last week that Fresenius was looking for external investors to help finance a takeover or merger involving Helios, though Fresenius intends to keep the majority of shares.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, additional reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel)

