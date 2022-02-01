Part of Sao Paulo expressway collapses near metro construction site

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for the new metro line 6 administered by Spain's Acciona SA ANA.MC, the state metro operator CPTM said.

There were no reports of victims from the accident along the Marginal Tiete expressway, according to TV channel Globo News. Acciona could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Carolina Mandl, Letícia Fucuchima and Eduardo Simoes Editing by Brad Haynes)

