Part of revenues from Eni-operated oilfield in Ghana to be escrowed during dispute, court rules

ACCRA, June 25 (Reuters) - A commercial court in Ghana on Friday ruled that 30% of revenues from an Eni-operated oilfield be placed in an escrow account, as requested by the local operator of an adjacent field in a dispute over the combination of the projects.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Alessandra Prentice)

