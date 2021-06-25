World Markets

Part of revenues from Eni-operated oilfield in Ghana to be escrowed during dispute, court rules

Christian Akorlie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

A commercial court in Ghana on Friday ruled that 30% of revenues from an Eni-operated oilfield be placed in an escrow account, as requested by the local operator of an adjacent field in a dispute over the combination of the projects.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Alessandra Prentice)

