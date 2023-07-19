News & Insights

Part of New Zealand's Auckland cordoned off after reports of shooting

July 19, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - A street in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, has been cordoned off after reports of a shooting, local media reported on Thursday, with police saying they were responding to "a serious incident" and urging people to avoid the area.

The incident has been contained to a building under construction, police said. A large police presence remained in the area and multiple emergency services have responded, police said.

"This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre," Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet.

