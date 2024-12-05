Parsons selected as lead designer for Newark AirTrain replacement program

Parsons (PSN) announced that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey PANYNJ has selected the Tutor/O&G joint venture JV team, with Parsons as the lead designer, for the Newark AirTrain Replacement Program – Guideway and Stations project. The $1.18B project is a critical component of the modernization of Newark Liberty International Airport EWR and will replace the existing, aging AirTrain system with a state-of-the-art automated people mover (APM) to better serve the airport’s growing passenger needs. The new AirTrain system will enhance passenger experience and improve operational efficiency at one of the region’s busiest airports. The replacement system will improve reliability, offer modern amenities, and accommodate increasing passenger demand. As the lead designer, Parsons will be responsible for designing 2.5 miles of elevated guideway, along with three new stations-Station 1, Station 3, and the Rail Link Station.

