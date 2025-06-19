Markets
Parsons Secures $137 Mln Contract By Defense Threat Reduction Agency For Cyber Operations

June 19, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a technology-driven solutions provider, on Thursday announced that it has secured a $137 million contract by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency for cyber operations.

The new contract is under the Assessment, Exercise, Modeling and Simulation, and Support, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, multiple-award task order contract.

The contract includes a one-year base period, four optional one-year extensions, and an additional six-month option.

Parsons will deliver specialized cyber operations services, including conducting cyber assessments and providing expert support for cyber operations, development, analysis, and research.

On Wednesday, Parsons closed trading, 0.28% lesser at $68 on the New York Stock Exchange.

