Parsons (PSN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.56, changing hands as high as $36.05 per share. Parsons Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.25 per share, with $45.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.95.

