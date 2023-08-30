Parsons (PSN) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 61.99

The average one-year price target for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has been revised to 61.99 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of 54.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.65% from the latest reported closing price of 56.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.20%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 109,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 61,296K shares representing 58.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,686K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 34.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,993K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,803K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares, representing a decrease of 23.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,801K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,393K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.