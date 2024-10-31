News & Insights

Stocks

Parsons price target raised to $125 from $103 at Baird

October 31, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann raised the firm’s price target on Parsons (PSN) to $125 from $103 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its results strongly topped high expectations. Organic of 26% far exceeded the Street, underpinned by high-margin cyber and intelligence work. Book-to-bill of 1.0x is decent considering the high burn rate.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.