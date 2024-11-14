Parsons participates in a conference call with Jefferies

Analyst Kahyaoglu, along with CTO Lorenzo and PFAS Expert Dan Griffiths, discuss federal and local regulation on PFAS remediation on a conference call to be held on November 14 at 2 pm hosted by Jefferies. Webcast Link

