Parsons' (NYSE:PSN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Parsons is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$132m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Parsons has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Parsons compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Parsons' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.4% from 9.9% four years ago. However it looks like Parsons might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Parsons has decreased its current liabilities to 27% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Parsons' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Parsons' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 26% over the last three years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Parsons could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

