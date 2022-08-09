Parsons' (NYSE:PSN) one-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) share price is up 20% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 13% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 14% in three years.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.5%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Parsons grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 10%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 20% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 48.91.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:PSN Earnings Per Share Growth August 9th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Parsons' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Parsons' total shareholder return last year was 20%. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 4%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Parsons is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

