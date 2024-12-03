Parsons, Globalstar announce exclusive partnership

Parsons (PSN) and Globalstar (GSAT) announced their exclusive partnership to support the public, government, and defense sectors. The partnership also includes the successful demonstration of Parsons’ software-defined satellite communications solution using Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation. “This successful demonstration is a significant step forward in how we can use satellite infrastructure to support mission-critical needs across various industries,” said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “By leveraging Globalstar’s advanced satellite technology, we are optimizing the Parsons capability solution to provide communications connectivity, especially in areas where radio frequency congestion poses challenges.” As the demand for reliable global communication services continues to grow in complex and congested areas, the collaboration between Parsons and Globalstar provides an innovative solution designed to enhance resilience against disrupted communication pathways. Utilizing Globalstar’s LEO satellite constellation, the partnership aims to ensure resilient and diverse communication protocols to support a myriad of communication needs.

