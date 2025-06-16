Parsons Gets Four-year Contract From United States Army Corps Of Engineers Norfolk District

Markets
(RTTNews) - Parsons (PSN) said it was awarded a $169.5 million single award contract by the United States Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District to provide design-build delivery services for a new Ammonium Nitrate Solution Tank Farm at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Parsons noted that this is the companys third USACE Norfolk District award in four years.

Parsons will provide integrated delivery services for the ANSol tank farm, enabling the HSAAP to increase storage requirements for ANSol, a byproduct of the explosives manufacturing process.

