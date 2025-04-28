PARSONS Earnings Preview: Recent $PSN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PARSONS ($PSN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,642,368,272 and earnings of $0.75 per share.
PARSONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of PARSONS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,512,812 shares (+271.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,556,907
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 1,355,422 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,037,679
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 976,578 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,089,320
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 680,311 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,281,214
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 590,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,482,850
- UBS GROUP AG added 479,654 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,248,081
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 320,319 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,549,427
PARSONS Government Contracts
We have seen $2,490,140,544 of award payments to $PSN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CARE LOGISTICAL SUPPORT SERVICES - CLSS: $1,157,600,666
- BOLD VENTURE: $236,039,263
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS AWARD IS FOR THE C5ISR, EXERCISES, OPERATIONS, AND INFORMATION SERVICES (CEOIS) TASK OR...: $187,676,738
- EO14042 TEAMS-NEXT MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEMS ENGINEERING: $173,213,895
- OVERSEAS SECURITY INSTALLATION SERVICES: $86,020,724
PARSONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
PARSONS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $102.0 on 01/08/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024
