PARSONS Earnings Preview: Recent $PSN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PARSONS ($PSN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,642,368,272 and earnings of $0.75 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PSN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PARSONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of PARSONS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PARSONS Government Contracts

We have seen $2,490,140,544 of award payments to $PSN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PARSONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PARSONS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSN forecast page.

PARSONS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $102.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.