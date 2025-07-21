Parsons Corporation Unveils BlueFly™: A Breakthrough Search and Rescue Sensor for Enhanced Emergency Response

Parsons Corporation announces BlueFly™, a search and rescue sensor improving emergency response efficiency through advanced detection technology.

Potential Positives

Parsons Corporation has developed BlueFly™, an innovative search and rescue sensor that enhances emergency response capabilities.

BlueFly™ utilizes state-of-the-art technology to improve situational awareness for first responders, potentially increasing survival rates in critical situations.

The product is designed to be drone-agnostic and features real-time data delivery and extensive monitoring capabilities, appealing to a wide range of emergency response agencies.

This development reinforces Parsons' commitment to empowering first responders, strengthening the company’s reputation in the technology-driven solutions market.

Potential Negatives

None

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

$PSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $82.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 05/01/2025

CHANTILLY, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), a leader in technology-driven solutions, is proud to announce the development of BlueFly™, an innovative search and rescue sensor that enhances the capabilities of emergency response teams. Designed with state-of-the-art technology and affordability in mind, BlueFly™ aims to revolutionize how agencies conduct search and rescue missions in challenging and remote environments.





Developed by QRC®, a Parsons Company, the BlueFly™ platform leverages the latest advancements in Bluetooth low-energy detection to provide real-time situational awareness support for drone operator first responders. This comprehensive solution accelerates search operations and dramatically improves the probability of survival and outcomes.





“BlueFly™ exemplifies Parsons’ commitment to empowering our first responders with the best tools available,” said QRC® Vice President and General Manager Kate Jones. “In high-stakes situations, every second counts. BlueFly™ is engineered to detect Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi signals from common wearable electronics, such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds, fitness trackers, and medical monitoring devices like glucose monitors—allowing responders to rapidly locate missing individuals.”





Weighing less than a pound and packing a detection range of up to 200 meters, BlueFly™ is designed to be drone-agnostic. Key features include enhanced data collection and analysis, large-area monitoring, and real-time data delivery to command centers.





For more information about BlueFly™ and to see how it can enhance your search and rescue operations, visit:



www.parsons.com/products/bluefly/



.







