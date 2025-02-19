Parsons Corporation Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Parsons Corporation reports record revenue and income growth for Q4 and FY 2024, driven by strong contract awards and organic growth.

Full Release





Record revenue of $1.7 billion increases 16% year-over-year



Organic revenue growth of 14%; eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth



Record net income of $54 million increases 21%



Record adjusted EBITDA of $147 million increases 14%



Cash flow from operations of $127 million



Record contract awards increase 34% year-over-year to $1.7 billion









Record revenue of $6.8 billion, representing total growth of 24% year-over-year and organic growth of 22%



Record net income of $235 million increases 46%



Record adjusted EBITDA of $605 million increases 30%



Record cash flow from operations increases 28% to $524 million



Record contract awards of $7.0 billion increases 17%



Won 15 contracts each worth $100 million or more, matching the company's record from 2023



Establishing fiscal year 2025 guidance and reiterating long-term growth targets











CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.







CEO Commentary







“2024 was another exceptional year for Parsons. We achieved record results for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, operating cash flow, contract win rates, and contract awards. We are delivering consistent results as we reported double-digit organic revenue growth every quarter for the last two years,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. "We also achieved organic revenue growth of more than 20% and adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 30% for the second consecutive year, demonstrating our commitment to efficiently managing the business and drive margin expansion.





Our balanced portfolio and our team’s strong execution in our six large and growing end-markets is enabling us to take advantage of unprecedented global infrastructure spending and a purpose-built federal portfolio ready to counter near peer threats. As a Company serving both commercial and government customers, we understand the imperative to move with speed and agility to expeditiously solve our customers’ most pressing and complex challenges. Looking forward, I am very excited about our prospects and ability to continue to deliver mid- single-digit or better organic revenue growth. We have the right portfolio, in the right markets, and the right team to continue to drive shareholder value.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results









Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023)







Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $240 million, or 16%, to $1.7 billion. This increase was driven by organic growth of 14% and contributions from acquisitions. Organic growth was primarily driven by strong growth in the company's critical infrastructure protection and cyber markets. Operating income increased 29% to $100 million primarily due to organic growth including the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts. Net income increased 21% to $54 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.39 in the prior year period.





Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $147 million, a 14% increase over the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven primarily by the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts, with effective cost control. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was negatively impacted by $29 million of adjustments on two programs. A normalized margin excluding these adjustments would have been 10.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS was $0.78 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Fiscal Year 2024 Results









Fiscal Year Comparison (fiscal year 2024 vs. fiscal year 2023)







Total revenue for the the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $1.3 billion, or 24%, to $6.8 billion. This increase was driven by organic growth of 22% and contributions from acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts. Operating income increased 48% to $428 million million primarily due to increased volume on new and existing contracts, while continuing to closely monitor and manage costs. Net income increased to $235 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $2.12, compared to $1.42 in the prior year period.





Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the the year ended December 31, 2024 was $605 million, a 30% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.0% for the the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 8.5% in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS was $3.26 for the the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.43 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases were driven by growth on accretive contracts, contributions from acquisitions, and continuing to effectively manage costs.







Segment Results









Federal Solutions Segment









Federal Solutions Quarter-over-Quarter Comparisons (Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023)

















Three Months Ended

















Growth





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Dollars/









Percent

















Percent















Revenue





$





1,003,323













$





843,244













$





160,079

















19





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





99,960













$





82,485













$





17,475

















21





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









10.0





%













9.8





%













0.2





%













2





%













































































Fourth quarter 2024 Federal Solutions revenue increased by $160 million, or 19%, to $1.0 billion. This increase was driven by organic growth of 17% and the contribution from the company's BlackSignal acquisition. Organic growth was driven primarily by the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts.





Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $17 million, or 21%, to $100 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 10.0%. These increases were driven primarily by higher volume and improved mix, with effective indirect cost controls.







Federal Solutions Fiscal Year Comparison (fiscal year 2024 vs. fiscal year 2023)

















The Year Ended

















Growth





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Dollars/









Percent

















Percent















Revenue





$





4,007,114













$





3,020,701













$





986,413

















33





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





415,498













$





289,571













$





125,927

















43





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









10.4





%













9.6





%













0.8





%













8





%













































































Federal Solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $986 million, or 33%, to $4.0 billion. This increase was driven by organic growth of 30% and contributions from the company's SealingTech and BlackSignal acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by the strong growth in the company's critical infrastructure protection and cyber markets.





Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $126 million, or 43%, to $415 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points from 9.6% to 10.4%. These increases were driven primarily by increased volume on accretive contracts, and contributions from high-margin acquisitions.







Critical Infrastructure Segment









Critical Infrastructure Quarter-over-Quarter Comparisons (Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023)

















Three Months Ended

















Growth





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Dollars/









Percent

















Percent















Revenue





$





730,994













$





650,982













$





80,012

















12





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





46,659













$





45,658













$





1,001

















2





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









6.4





%













7.0





%













-0.6





%













-9





%













































































Fourth quarter 2024 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased by $80 million, or 12%, to $731 million. This increase was driven by organic growth of 9% and the inorganic revenue contributions from the company's BCC and I.S. Engineers acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by higher volume as a result of new awards in both the company's Middle East and North America infrastructure markets.





Critical Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $1 million, or 2%, to $47 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 60 basis points to 6.4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin decrease was impacted by the $29 million of adjustments previously discussed, partially offset by profits from accretive organic growth on both new and existing contracts.







Critical Infrastructure Fiscal Year Comparison (fiscal year 2024 vs. fiscal year 2023)

















The Year Ended

















Growth





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Dollars/









Percent

















Percent















Revenue





$





2,743,462













$





2,422,048













$





321,414

















13





%









Adjusted EBITDA





$





189,455













$





175,102













$





14,353

















8





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









6.9





%













7.2





%













-0.3





%













-4





%













































































Critical Infrastructure revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $321 million or 13%, to $2.7 billion almost all of which was organic. Organic growth was driven by expansion in both the Middle East and North America.





Critical Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $14 million, or 8%, to $189 million. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven primarily by organic growth and operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 30 basis points to 6.9%. The lower margin for the year was the result of adjustments on the two programs previously discussed. Excluding these impacts, Critical Infrastructure margins were 10.1% for the full year.







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Key Performance Indicators









Fourth quarter 2024: net bookings increased 34% to $1.7 billion. Book-to-bill ratio: 1.0x.



Fiscal year 2024: net bookings increased 17% to $7.0 billion. Book-to-bill ratio: 1.0x.



Total backlog: $8.9 billion, up 4% from Q4 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities: Fourth quarter 2024: $127 million compared to $190 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, cash flow from operating activities increased 28% to $524 million, compared to $408 million in the prior year period.









Significant Contract Wins







Parsons continues to win new business across both segments and all six end markets. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company won six single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each, bringing Parsons total to 15 contract wins worth more than $100 million for the full year, matching the company's record in 2023. After the fourth quarter of 2024 ended, the company won two additional contracts worth more than $100 million each.







Awarded two new, three-year contracts in Saudi Arabia totaling over $275 million. The company booked the first option period on both awards in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Booked a portion of an option year contract with a confidential customer for $242 million.



Awarded a new lead design contract for the Newark AirTrain Replacement Program – Guideway and Stations project. The company is a subcontractor on the $1.2 billion project. As the lead designer, Parsons will be responsible for designing 2.5 miles of elevated guideway, along with three new stations.



Awarded an option period totaling $122 million by the Department of State, of which the company booked $84 million. On this contract, Parsons installs integrated security systems for 270 US overseas diplomatic missions. This work also includes Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, biometrics, emergency alarms, mass notification systems, and alarm annunciation systems.



Awarded an option year totaling $104 million on the company’s General Services Administration C5ISR, exercise, operations, and information services contract. On this program, Parsons designs, develops, trains and deploys scalable machine learning solutions to extract actionable intelligence from vast amounts of data and delivers it to Intelligence analysts and warfighters.



Awarded a two-year, follow-on cybersecurity contract valued at $96 million, of which the company booked $78 million. On this contract, Parsons provides a wide range of services focused on identifying, mitigating, and reducing cyber risks to ensure mission resilience and operational readiness.



After the fourth quarter of 2024 ended, the company was also awarded a follow-on program and construction management contract in Dubai valued at over $200 million. This win highlights the strength of Parsons' entire Middle East portfolio and the acceleration in its UAE business.



After the fourth quarter of 2024 ended, the company was awarded an additional $125 million ceiling value modification that was added to Parsons cyber threat hunt forward program which came through the company's Sealing Tech acquisition.









Additional Corporate Highlights







During the quarter, the company announced and closed a strategic acquisition and was named one of America’s most trusted companies by Forbes. These awards complement other recognitions the company received during 2024 including being named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year and recognized as one of the best employers for new grads by Forbes.







During the fourth quarter, the company announced and closed its acquisition of BCC Engineering in an all-cash transaction valued at $230 million. BCC is a full-service engineering firm that provides planning, design, and management services for transportation, civil, and structural engineering projects in Florida, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and Puerto Rico. This acquisition strengthens Parsons’ position as an infrastructure leader while expanding the company’s reach in the Southeastern United States, an area where the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided approximately $100 billion in Federal Highway Administration formula dollars for fiscal years 2022-2026.



After the fourth quarter ended, Parsons announced and closed its acquisition of TRS Group, an environmental solutions firm that specializes in remediation technology, in an all-cash transaction valued at $36 million. TRS is an industry leader in PFAS, thermal, and holistic environmental remediation, having cleaned hazardous and toxic substances from soil, groundwater, and fire suppression systems for global clients. This acquisition enhances Parsons' environmental remediation capabilities in both operating segments and serves as a force multiplier for the company's industry-leading PFAS remediation solutions.



Recognized as “Contractor of the Year” at the 22nd Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards, where the company won the “Contractor of the Year, greater than $300 million” category. The annual event, presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council, is the premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses of the government contracting community.



Named the 8th Most Trusted Company in America 2025 according to Forbes’ listing of the



Most Trusted Companies in America.



Forbes’ list combines data on a wide range of factors across four categories: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust, and media sentiment.



Parsons Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 project was awarded the prestigious 2024 Best Project Award in the Road/Highway category by Engineering News-Record. The project’s design incorporated state-of-the-art technologies and used innovative methods such as accelerated bridge construction and viaducts to navigate difficult conditions, ensuring minimal disruption and efficient progress despite identified challenges. This award recognizes the project’s outstanding engineering, innovative design, and exceptional teamwork.













Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance







The table below summarizes the company's fiscal year 2025 guidance.















Fiscal Year









2025 Guidance











Revenue





$7.0 billion - $7.5 billion









Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest





$640 million - $710 million









Cash Flow from Operating Activities





$420 million - $480 million





















Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and the impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing, with reasonable certainty, net income guidance for fiscal year 2025.







Reiterating Long-term Growth Targets







The table below summarizes the company's long-term growth targets.















Long-term Growth Targets









Highlights











Organic Revenue Growth





Mid- single-digit or better organic growth





Growth is off a revenue base that is $1.3 billion higher than fiscal year 2023









Total Revenue Growth





Mid- single-digit or better organic growth + M&A





Growth is off a revenue base that is $1.3 billion higher than fiscal year 2023









Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion





Average 20 - 30 basis points





per year





Continual margin improvement opportunity. Adjusted EBITDA expansion also off a higher revenue base









Free Cash Flow Conversion







>



100%





Robust free cash flow generation to fund future organic and inorganic investment opportunities













Capital deployment priorities: M&A and share repurchases to increase shareholder value























Conference Call Information







Parsons will host a conference call today, February 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.





Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (





https://investors.parsons.com





). Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking





here





.





A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year.







About Parsons Corporation







Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit





Parsons.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





and





Facebook





to learn how we’re making an impact.







Forward-Looking Statements







This Earnings Release and materials included therewith contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Form 10-K, filed on February 19, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.











Media:









Investor Relations:











Bryce McDevitt





Dave Spille









Parsons Corporation





Parsons Corporation









(703) 851-4425





(703) 775-6191









Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com





Dave.Spille@Parsons.us























PARSONS CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Quarterly Data Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Revenue





$





1,734,317













$





1,494,226













$





6,750,576













$





5,442,749













Direct cost of contracts









1,364,565

















1,127,022

















5,344,154

















4,236,735













Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures









(5,336





)













(52,248





)













(23,361





)













(47,751





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses









264,604

















237,512

















954,995

















869,905













Operating income









99,812

















77,444

















428,066

















288,358













Interest income









2,219

















600

















11,428

















2,191













Interest expense









(12,542





)













(9,128





)













(51,582





)













(31,497





)









Convertible debt repurchase loss









-

















-

















(18,355





)













-













Other income (expense), net









(1,396





)













3,335

















(1,906





)













5,001













Total other income (expense)









(11,719





)













(5,193





)













(60,415





)













(24,305





)









Income before income tax expense









88,093

















72,251

















367,651

















264,053













Income tax expense









(18,729





)













(14,194





)













(76,986





)













(56,138





)









Net income including noncontrolling interests









69,364

















58,057

















290,665

















207,915













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(15,184





)













(13,149





)













(55,612





)













(46,766





)









Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation





$





54,180













$





44,908













$





235,053













$





161,149













Earnings per share:





















































Basic





$





0.51













$





0.43













$





2.21













$





1.53













Diluted





$





0.49













$





0.39













$





2.12













$





1.42



















































































Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS









(In thousands) (Quarterly Data Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding









106,465

















105,285

















106,274

















104,992













Dilutive effect of stock-based awards









1,890

















1,395

















1,778

















1,173













Dilutive effect of warrants









903

















-

















494

















-













Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due 2025









2,564

















8,917

















3,628

















8,917













Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding









111,822

















115,597

















112,174

















115,082



















































































Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes









(In thousands)



(Quarterly Data



Unaudited



)















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation





$





54,180













$





44,908

















235,053

















161,149













Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment









58

















626

















2,932

















2,291













Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation





$





54,238













$





45,534

















237,985

















163,440



















































































PARSONS CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except share information)





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















































Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents (including $202,121 and $128,761 Cash of consolidated joint ventures)









$





453,548













$





272,943













Accounts receivable, net (including $294,700 and $274,846 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net)













1,100,396

















915,638













Contract assets (including $7,906 and $11,096 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures)













741,504

















757,515













Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $14,723 and $11,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures)













166,952

















191,430













Total current assets













2,462,400

















2,137,526













































Property and equipment, net (including $2,971 and $3,274 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net)













111,575

















98,957













Right of use assets, operating leases (including $5,726 and $9,885 Right of use assets, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures)













153,048

















159,211













Goodwill













2,082,680

















1,792,665













Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures













138,759

















128,204













Intangible assets, net













349,937

















275,566













Deferred tax assets













133,450

















140,162













Other noncurrent assets













56,113

















71,770













Total assets









$





5,487,962













$





4,804,061















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable (including $28,214 and $49,234 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures)









$





207,589













$





242,821













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $198,797 and $145,040 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)













894,425

















801,423













Contract liabilities (including $66,144 and $61,234 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)













289,799

















301,107













Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $3,522 and $4,753 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures)













52,725

















58,556













Income taxes payable













7,701

















6,977













Short-term debt













463,405

















-













Total current liabilities













1,915,644

















1,410,884













































Long-term employee incentives













31,818

















22,924













Long-term debt













784,096

















745,963













Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $2,203 and $5,132 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures)













114,386

















117,505













Deferred tax liabilities













11,043

















9,775













Other long-term liabilities













96,486

















120,295













Total liabilities













2,953,473

















2,427,346













Contingencies (Note 12)

































Shareholders' equity:

































Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,656,225 and 146,341,363 shares issued; 52,657,447 and 45,960,122 public shares outstanding; 54,117,904 and 59,879,857 ESOP shares outstanding













146,655

















146,341













Treasury stock, 39,880,875 shares at cost













(815,282





)













(827,311





)









Additional paid-in capital













2,684,829

















2,779,365













Retained earnings













426,781

















203,724













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(26,594





)













(14,908





)









Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity













2,416,389

















2,287,211













Noncontrolling interests













118,100

















89,504













Total shareholders' equity













2,534,489

















2,376,715













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













5,487,962

















4,804,061























































PARSONS CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















For the Twelve Months Ended

















(in thousands)













December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income including noncontrolling interests









$





290,665













$





207,915













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities

































Depreciation and amortization













99,251

















119,973













Amortization of debt issue costs













7,799

















2,842













Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment













948

















206













Convertible debt repurchase loss













18,355

















-













Provision for doubtful accounts













-

















32













Deferred taxes













6,101

















(8,914





)









Foreign currency transaction gains and losses













6,919

















(330





)









Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated joint ventures













23,361

















47,751













Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures













40,162

















48,970













Stock-based compensation













56,082

















34,365













Contributions of treasury stock













59,778

















58,172













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and consolidated joint ventures:

































Accounts receivable













(163,139





)













(176,181





)









Contract assets













31,881

















(119,898





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













35,830

















(95,415





)









Accounts payable













(42,686





)













24,497













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













79,984

















163,440













Contract liabilities













(11,325





)













84,439













Income taxes













(341





)













2,886













Other long-term liabilities













(16,019





)













12,949













Net cash provided by operating activities













523,606

















407,699















Cash flows from investing activities:



































Capital expenditures













(49,213





)













(40,396





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













179

















546













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired













(428,710





)













(221,937





)









Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures













(133,921





)













(119,582





)









Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures













54,950

















5,018













Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures













-

















381













Net cash used in investing activities













(556,715





)













(375,970





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



































Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement













153,200

















620,900













Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement













(153,200





)













(620,900





)









Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes due 2029













800,000

















-













Repurchases of convertible notes due 2025













(497,613





)













-













Payments for debt issuance costs













(19,185





)













-













Contributions by noncontrolling interests













2,174

















2,867













Distributions to noncontrolling interests













(29,199





)













(12,496





)









Repurchases of common stock













(25,000





)













(11,000





)









Taxes paid on vested stock













(22,560





)













(7,301





)









Capped call transactions













(88,400





)













-













Bond hedge termination













195,549

















-













Redemption of warrants













(104,952





)













-













Proceeds from issuance of common stock













7,935

















6,059













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













218,749

















(21,871





)









Effect of exchange rate changes













(5,035





)













546













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













180,605

















10,404













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

































Beginning of year













272,943

















262,539













End of period









$





453,548













$





272,943























































Contract Awards









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Federal Solutions









$





780,048













$





616,750













$





3,880,290













$





3,259,052













Critical Infrastructure













892,115

















631,710

















3,158,982

















2,737,728













Total Awards









$





1,672,163













$





1,248,460













$





7,039,272













$





5,996,780























































































Backlog









(in thousands)





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Federal Solutions:

































Funded









$





1,712,627













$





1,454,581













Unfunded













2,961,356

















3,490,781













Total Federal Solutions













4,673,983

















4,945,362













Critical Infrastructure:

































Funded













4,167,611

















3,578,902













Unfunded













52,321

















68,007













Total Critical Infrastructure













4,219,932

















3,646,909













Total Backlog









$





8,893,915













$





8,592,271























































Book-To-Bill Ratio







1







:





















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Federal Solutions













0.8

















0.7

















1.0

















1.1













Critical Infrastructure













1.2

















1.0

















1.2

















1.1













Overall













1.0

















0.8

















1.0

















1.1























































































Non-GAAP Financial Information







The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.







1



Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.







PARSONS CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Financial Information









Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation









$





54,180













$





44,908













$





235,053













$





161,149













Interest expense, net













10,323

















8,528

















40,154

















29,306













Income tax expense













18,729

















14,194

















76,986

















56,138













Depreciation and amortization (a)













25,738

















32,771

















99,251

















119,973













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













15,184

















13,149

















55,612

















46,766













Equity-based compensation













16,938

















11,059

















61,492

















36,151













Convertible debt repurchase loss













-

















-

















18,355

















-













Transaction-related costs (b)













8,180

















2,985

















17,138

















12,013













Restructuring (c)













-

















698

















-

















1,244













Other (d)













(2,653





)













(149





)













912

















1,933













Adjusted EBITDA









$





146,619













$





128,143













$





604,953













$





464,673





















































































(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, is $18.9 million and $77.5 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $6.9 million and $21.7 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, is $27.8 million and $101.2 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.9 million and $18.7 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.





(b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.





(c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.





(d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.







PARSONS CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Financial Information









Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests









(in thousands)





















Three months ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation









$





99,925













$





82,423













$





415,338













$





289,250













Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests













35

















62

















160

















321













Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests









$





99,960













$





82,485













$





415,498













$





289,571





































































Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation













31,319

















32,304

















132,901

















127,785













Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests













15,340

















13,354

















56,554

















47,317













Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests









$





46,659













$





45,658













$





189,455













$





175,102





































































Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests









$





146,619













$





128,143













$





604,953













$





464,673























































































PARSONS CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Financial Information









Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation









(in thousands, except per share information)





















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023















Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation









$





54,180













$





44,908













$





235,053













$





161,149













Acquisition related intangible asset amortization













14,814

















21,632

















55,591

















76,558













Equity-based compensation













16,938

















11,059

















61,492

















36,151













Convertible debt repurchase loss













-

















-

















18,355

















-













Transaction-related costs (a)













8,180

















2,985

















17,138

















12,013













Restructuring (b)













-

















698

















-

















1,244













Other (c)













(2,653





)













(149





)













912

















1,933













Tax effect on adjustments













(6,429





)













(7,600





)













(35,842





)













(30,558





)









Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation













85,030

















73,533

















352,699

















258,490













Adjusted earnings per share:

























































Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding













106,465

















105,285

















106,274

















104,992













Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d)













108,355

















106,680

















108,052

















106,165













Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share









$





0.80













$





0.70













$





3.32













$





2.46













Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share









$





0.78













$





0.69













$





3.26













$





2.43





















































































(a) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.





(b) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.





(c) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.





(d) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.







PARSONS CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









Adoption Of Accounting Standards Update 2024-04









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

























March 31, 2024















Revenue









$





1,535,676













Direct cost of contracts













1,210,827













Equity in losses of unconsolidated joint ventures













(2,060





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses













220,945













Operating income













101,844













Interest income













1,152













Interest expense













(12,998





)









Convertible debt repurchase loss (1)













(18,355





)









Other income (expense), net













(3,326





)









Total other income (expense) (1)













(33,527





)









Income before income tax expense (1)













68,317













Income tax expense (1)













(13,324





)









Net income including noncontrolling interests (1)













54,993













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













(15,243





)









Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation (1)









$





39,750













Earnings per share:





















Basic









$





0.37













Diluted (2)









$





0.37







































1



Presents the revised consolidated statement of operations resulting from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2024-04 as of January 1, 2024 on a prospective basis. As a result of the adoption of ASU 2024-04, the Company reversed a loss on extinguishment of debt for the partial repurchase of the Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and recorded the repurchase transaction as an induced conversion. This change from extinguishment to inducement accounting resulted in the Company (i.) reversing the $211.0 million loss and the related $49.9 million tax benefit on extinguishment of debt, recorded in Q1 2024, (ii.) recording a $18.4 million convertible debt repurchase loss, (iii.) the difference between the extinguishment loss and inducement expense of $192.6 million recorded to equity, and (iv.) the related tax benefit of $45.6 million recorded to equity. See "Note 2—Summary of Significant Accounting Polices—New Accounting Pronouncements



"



of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for a further discussion of the first quarter 2024 extinguishment accounting and subsequent change to inducement accounting.







2



Diluted earnings per share prior to the adoption of ASU 2024-04 did not include certain adjustments as their inclusion would have been antidilutive. Subsequent to the adoption of ASU 2024-04 these adjustments are no longer antidilutive. Dilutive adjustments include if converted interest of $2.8 million, 1.5 million shares related to stock based awards and 6.8 million shares related to convertible senior notes. Inclusion of these dilution adjustments resulted in dilutive net income attributable to Parsons Corporation of $42.5 million and total diluted shares of 114.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





No other quarters were impacted by the adoption of ASU 2024-04.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.