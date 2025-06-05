Parsons Corporation Recognized with 2025 Honor Award for Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station Project

Parsons Corporation's Deer Creek project received a 2025 Honor Award from ACEC for innovative water and wastewater engineering.

Parsons Corporation has been awarded a 2025 Honor Award in the Water and Wastewater category by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for its Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project. This recognition affirms Parsons' role in developing innovative engineering solutions that promote sustainability and address modern challenges. Previously honored with the Grand Award from ACEC Missouri, Parsons served as the Deer Creek Watershed Consultant for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, contributing significantly to this multi-year initiative aimed at improving vital infrastructure. The project features a four-mile long tunnel designed to manage stormwater effectively and mitigate overloading issues, ultimately enhancing environmental protection and the integrity of wastewater systems in the region.

Parsons Corporation received a 2025 Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies, showcasing its excellence in engineering within the Water and Wastewater category.

The Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project demonstrated Parsons' commitment to innovative engineering solutions that promote environmental sustainability and enhance community protection.

This recognition enhances Parsons' reputation in the industry and highlights its successful collaboration with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District on a significant infrastructure project.

The press release does not provide any financial implications or details on how the award may impact the company's overall business performance or market position, leaving stakeholders without critical information.

CHANTILLY, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce that the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) at the national Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) has awarded the Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project a 2025 Honor Award in the Water and Wastewater category. This prestigious recognition highlights Parsons' commitment to delivering transformative engineering solutions that address contemporary challenges and promote a sustainable future.





Previously, the project received the Grand Award in the Water and Wastewater category from ACEC Missouri, underscoring its exceptional engineering achievements at the state level. As the Deer Creek Watershed Consultant for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD), Parsons played a pivotal role in this major initiative, one of the first large-scale projects under MSD’s Capital Improvement Program.





“The Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel and Pump Station project exemplifies our dedication to improving vital infrastructure that enhances environmental sustainability and safeguards communities,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “By leveraging innovative engineering and design, we’ve helped create a resilient system that will manage stormwater effectively and protect the region’s water resources.”





The Deer Creek Watershed in St. Louis County encompasses approximately 24,000 acres served by sanitary systems, including over 100 miles of sanitary and combined sewer. The extensive project, which spanned several years, involved preliminary and final design and construction-phase services for a tunnel, pump station, eight shafts, five diversion structures, and five hydraulic drop structures. One of the key components of the project was the design of a wet weather sanitary storage facility aimed at attenuating peak wet weather flows, mitigating overloading of the Deer Creek Trunk sewer, and preventing downstream sewer overloading, including at the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant.





The tunnel, approximately four miles long and 19 feet in diameter, was constructed 175 feet below the surface in solid rock and can store over 38 million gallons of wastewater during wet-weather events. This innovative solution ensures that the region can effectively manage excess stormwater, reduce environmental impacts, and maintain the integrity of its critical wastewater infrastructure.





Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.





To learn more about Parsons’ water and wastewater expertise, visit



https://www.parsons.com/markets/water-wastewater/



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit









parsons.com









and follow us on









LinkedIn









and









Facebook









to learn how we're making an impact.







Media Contact:





Lexus K. White





+1 470.510.6690







Lexus.White@parsons.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Dave Spille





+ 1 703.775.6191







Dave.Spille@parsons.us





