Parsons Corporation Receives Diamond Award for Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project from ACEC New York

Parsons Corporation received ACEC NY's Diamond Award for the innovative Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project, enhancing safety and preserving history.

Quiver AI Summary

Parsons Corporation has been awarded the prestigious Diamond Award in the Structural Systems category by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of New York for its role as the prime design consultant on the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project. This project, valued at $300 million, restored and modernized the historic bridge's towers and approaches, enhancing both safety and structural integrity while preserving its iconic character. The award recognizes innovation and public benefit, placing the project among North America's top infrastructure undertakings. Parsons collaborated with various stakeholders to ensure minimal disruption during construction and has seen the project gain national acclaim by advancing to the ACEC's Engineering Excellence Awards. This recognition not only highlights Parsons' long-standing commitment to improving infrastructure in the New York and New Jersey region but also reinforces its expertise in delivering sustainable and resilient solutions.

Potential Positives

Parsons Corporation received the prestigious Diamond Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of New York, recognizing its leadership in the significant Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

This award highlights the project’s innovation, technical excellence, and public benefits, placing it among North America's most distinguished infrastructure projects.

The successful restoration and modernization of the Brooklyn Bridge demonstrate Parsons' capability to blend historical preservation with modern engineering solutions, enhancing the company’s reputation in the infrastructure sector.

The project’s national recognition at the ACEC’s Engineering Excellence Awards marks a significant achievement and underlines Parsons' long-standing commitment to improving infrastructure in the New York and New Jersey region.

Potential Negatives

e

FAQ

What award did Parsons Corporation win for the Brooklyn Bridge project?

Parsons Corporation received the Diamond Award in the Structural Systems category from ACEC New York for the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

How much did the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project cost?

The rehabilitation project for the Brooklyn Bridge cost approximately $300 million.

What was unique about the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project?

The project preserved the bridge’s historic character while enhancing its structural integrity and safety through modern engineering solutions.

Who partnered with Parsons on the Brooklyn Bridge project?

Parsons collaborated with the New York City Department of Transportation, the Landmarks Preservation Commission, and conservation experts on the project.

How long has Parsons been involved in the New York and New Jersey region's infrastructure?

Parsons has been active in shaping New York and New Jersey's infrastructure for over 100 years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PSN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSN forecast page.

$PSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $82.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 05/01/2025

Full Release



CHANTILLY, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce that its leadership as prime design consultant on the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project has been honored with the prestigious Diamond Award in the Structural Systems category from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of New York (NY). This award represents the highest recognition given by ACEC NY and celebrates projects that demonstrate innovation, technical excellence, and benefit to the public. This award places the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation among North America's most distinguished infrastructure projects.





Submitted under the name



The Restoration of an American Icon – The Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project



, this effort brought new life to one of the nation's most enduring landmarks. Parsons served as lead designer on the $300 million project, which carefully restored and modernized the towers and approaches of the iconic hybrid suspension and cable-stayed structure that has connected Manhattan and Brooklyn since 1883. The work preserved the bridge’s historic character while reinforcing its structural integrity and enhancing its safety.





“The Brooklyn Bridge symbolizes New York’s rich history, and this project showcases our ability to blend preservation with modern engineering solutions,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We are honored to receive the Diamond Award from ACEC New York and proud to help preserve one of America’s most recognized and beloved landmarks.”





Parsons worked closely with the New York City Department of Transportation, the Landmarks Preservation Commission, and conservation experts to ensure the work respected the structure's historical significance. All construction was carefully managed to minimize traffic and pedestrian flow disruptions while maintaining the bridge’s role as a vital transportation link and national symbol.





In addition to statewide acclaim, the Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project has earned national recognition by advancing to the national level of ACEC’s Engineering Excellence Awards. This marks the first time in over 16 years that a project led by the New York City Department of Transportation has achieved this distinction.





This recognition builds upon Parsons’ long-standing dedication to the New York and New Jersey region. For more than 100 years, Parsons has been pivotal in shaping the region’s infrastructure. Parsons has delivered complex, resilient solutions that serve millions daily, from the Goethals Bridge Replacement to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Upper-Level Deck Replacement. The Brooklyn Bridge Rehabilitation Project continues this legacy.





Parsons is committed to the future of the NY/NJ region. As infrastructure demands evolve, the company will continue delivering sustainable, resilient, and forward-looking solutions that improve the quality of life and safeguard the region’s heritage.





Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.





To learn more about Parsons’ bridge design expertise, visit



www.Parsons.com/bridge/



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit









parsons.com









and follow us on









LinkedIn









and









Facebook









to learn how we're making an impact.







Media Contact:





Lexus K. White





+1 470.510.6690







Lexus.White@parsons.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Dave Spille





+ 1 703.775.6191







Dave.Spille@parsons.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.